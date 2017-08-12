Richard Teka, Asha Jaffar & Shannon Murphy

press release:

Growing up and living in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, Abdul Kassim was well aware of the disproportionate number of challenges faced by women due to the extreme gender inequalities that persist in the slums. After being raised by his aunts, mother, and grandmother and having a daughter himself, he felt that he needed to make a difference.

Play Like a Girl tells the Kibera Girls Soccer Academy story through Abdul’s voice and vision and the stories of key staff and students. Author Ellie Roscher conducted two summers of research at the school.

In August the current director of the school Richard Teka, former student Asha Jaffar and the foundation director Shannon Murphy will be in Madison, Wisconsin. They will be here to talk about Ellie’s book.