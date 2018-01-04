× Expand Richard Wiegel

press release: Richard Wiegel, well known as the leader of local roots rockers The Midwesterners, celebrates the release of his new CD Magic Wind with a performance series at the Lakeside Street Coffee House, starting Thursday, January 4, and continuing every first Thursday of the month. Showtime is 6:30 to 9pm, by donation. Richard will bring many of the guitars used on his new CD, and will also perform songs from two previous solo CDs, along with song selections from The Midwesterners.

Of Richard’s previous solo albums, Kevin Lynch of No Depression said; “Wit, Wisdom and Evocation Emanate from Richard’s Wiegel Room.” Rick Tvedt of Local Sounds Magazine said “Extraordinarily pleasant acoustic guitar instrumentals, and a supremely rewarding listening experience. He is truly a gentleman and a towering figure in Madison music folklore.” And country music historian Bill C. Malone calls Richard the “Grand old man of Madison music”.