press release: Sat Jun 2 RICK THUM/ STEPHEN SEIFERT In which dulcimers- mountain and hammered- reign. Performers are two of the top dulcimer players in the universe? Ranked as the most influential dulcimer player of the last decade by readers of Dulcimer Player News, RICK THUM has made his mark on every aspect of the hammered dulcimer world. He will be sharing the night with STEPHEN SEIFERT, the #1 mountain dulcimer player. Don’t count on any dueling dulcimers.

Rick is perhaps best known from his latest album, “Front Porch Waltz,” and his festival performances, which have regularly earned him the “most popular performer” title at the largest national dulcimer festival. He brings a combination of passion and friendly accessibility to his teaching that makes his workshops and master classes favorites at festivals across the country, and has tapped this teaching experience to produce the best-selling instructional CD series for hammered dulcimer, the “Original Song of the Month Club”. Rick is also the designer of the highly-regarded line of hammered dulcimers bearing his name. Yet for all his time in the studio, onstage, in the classroom, and in the luthier’s shop, Rick is most at home at a late-night jam session, where you might even find him playing an instrument other than the dulcimer from time to time.

