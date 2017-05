press release:

Ricky Lee concert

June 9, 2017 9:00 PM, VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd.

Proceeds from this event go to support Take A Vet Fishing (TAVF) a 501c3 non-profit. On June 11th, TAVF will take approximately 100 veterans for a day of guided fishing on Lake Waubesa.