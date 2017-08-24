Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

× Expand Ricky Skaggs

press release: A life full of music; that's the story of Ricky Skaggs. By 21, he was already considered a "recognized master" of one of America's most demanding art forms, but his career took him in other directions, catapulting him to popularity and success in the mainstream of country music. His life's path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact.

Skaggs struck his first chords on a mandolin over 50 years ago, and this 14-time Grammy Award winner continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music. With 12 consecutive Grammy-nominated classics behind him, all from his own Skaggs Family Records label, the diverse and masterful tones made by the gifted Skaggs come from a life dedicated to playing music that is both fed by the soul and felt by the heart.

Ricky Skaggs counts the current configuration of Kentucky Thunder among the best groups of musicians he has ever worked with. "This group of guys meets my approval every night," he says. "Each and every one of the pickers in Kentucky Thunder totally amazes me in every show...and that, to me, outweighs any award we could ever win." The all-star lineup of Kentucky Thunder includes Paul Brewster (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar), Scott Mulvahill (bass, bass vocals), Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Mike Barnett (fiddle) and Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar).

Don’t miss the chance to see one of bluegrass’ most dynamic and sought-after live performers at the historic Stoughton Opera House on Friday, August 4th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be on sale to Stoughton Opera House members on Tuesday, June 13th at 9 a.m and to the general public on Thursday, June 15th at 9 a.m. Stop in at the Box Office during regular business hours or order by phone at (608) 877-4400 or online at www.stoughtonoperahouse.com. $50.