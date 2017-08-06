press release: On Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m., bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Ricky Skaggs was born July 18, 1954 in Cordell, Kentucky. He struck his first chords on a mandolin when he was five years old, and within a year, the child prodigy was sharing stages with bluegrass legend Bill Monroe. By age 7, Skaggs had begun appearing on TV with Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. He became a professional bluegrass musician in 1971, when he and his friend Keith Whitley were invited to join the legendary Ralph Stanley’s band the Clinch Mountain Boys. Fifty years later, this 14-time Grammy Award winner continues to work at the forefront of the current roots music revival.

In 1982, he became the youngest musician ever inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Since then, he’s had 13 number-one hits, including “Highway 40 Blues” and “Country Boy,” and played with luminaries like Flatt and Scruggs, Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris, Bruce Hornsby, Vince Gill, and countless others. Backed by an ensemble of world-class pickers—the renowned band Kentucky Thunder—Skaggs will take over DCA for a blazing evening of bluegrass music.

The Seattle Times calls Skaggs “a legend of the genre … the best bluegrass has to offer.” Legendary guitarist Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music.”

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder’s performance is made possible with support from major sponsors Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik, Green Bay 7Up & Bottling Company, and Sugar Maple Asset Management, LLC; and supporting sponsors DoorCountyDailyNews.com and a friend of the Auditorium.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. Tickets for the concert range from $38 to $65. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.