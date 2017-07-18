press release: Madison Parks is excited to announce the date and route of this year’s Ride the Drive. Join us Sunday, July 16 from 10:00am to 2:00pm! The new route, which is more park-focused with fewer street closures, was created as a result of several factors: construction around the Capitol Square, event expenses and loss of funding and a desire to heighten the event’s connection to parks.

For those not familiar, Ride the Drive is a celebration of Madison’s commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle. This car-free event has opened streets to bicycles and provided activities and entertainment along the way. For eight years, from inception through 2016, Trek has generously sponsored this event. The City of Madison and Madison Parks graciously thanks Trek for their years of support in this Madison tradition.

At this year’s Ride the Drive you will stroll, roll, pedal or glide your way on the long-time favorite, car-free John Nolen Drive with stops at three downtown area parks. The new route provides fun activities, food and entertainment at Brittingham Park, Olin Park and Law Park on Sunday, July 16, 2017, from 10am to 2pm.

For more information, see the route and to volunteer visit www.ridethedrive.com