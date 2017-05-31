RSVP for Ride to Farm

press release: Ride to Farm 2017 will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at New Glarus Woods State Park.

Join us for about 60 miles of riding through beautiful Green County, Wisconsin, with refreshment breaks at two grass-based farms.The 2017 ride will depart at 8:30am from, and end at, New Glarus Woods State Park. Registration will start at 7:45am. The morning farm stop will be Morning Dew Dairy in Argyle and the afternoon stop will be at Green Fire Farm in Monticello.

Ride to Farm is a bicycle r ide to raise awareness and funds for the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers (WSBDF) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The school's mission is "If you have a dream to farm, we're here to help you get started." The WSBDF emphasizes business planning and pasture-based farm management. Donations can be made to individual riders and teams, or you can make a general donation. Riders must raise a minimum of $75 to participate in Ride to Farm. See the Ride Highlights below for more details.

Retiring farmers are leaving farming at a much faster rate than new farmers are starting. Our school meets the critical need to train, mentor, and support Wisconsin’s next generation of dairy and livestock farmer stewards who will work to ensure the availability of local food and healthy rural communities. Our dairy and livestock seminar emphasizes low-capital, environmentally friendly , grass-based dairy farming. About 450 students have attended the school and more than 75 percent of its graduates are farming today!

Donations will go to support WSBDF and be used in a variety of ways, including:

Tuition scholarships and internship expenses

Scholarships for student travel to conferences

Honoraria for farmers who help teach this course

Long-term support for the school through its endowment at the UW-Madison

Donations will go to the University of Wisconsin Foundation and are tax deductible.

There is no entry fee for Ride to Farm. However, all riders age 12 and older are required to raise at least $75 in order to participate in this event. IF YOU DO NOT MEET THIS GOAL BY MAY 31st, 2017, YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO RIDE. We strongly enc ourage riders to exceed this fundraising goal.