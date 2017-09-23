RSVP for Ride with RENEW

press release: The annual Ride with RENEW bike tour highlights some of Wisconsin’s leading renewable energy installations. All event proceeds support RENEW Wisconsin’s ongoing work to protect and defend renewable energy in Wisconsin.

Riders will travel approximately 22 miles on paved roads and bike paths to visit the innovative wind, solar and biogas facilities in scenic northwest Dane County. Stops will include the Epic Galactic Wind Farm, the Gundersen Health System + Dane County Biodigester, Sustainable Engineering Group's net-zero building, and the MG&E Middleton Shared Solar project in downtown Middleton.

The ride will start in downtown Middleton and end at Capital Brewery. Riders will stop on the route for complimentary tours from renewable energy experts and enjoy breakfast, lunch and beverages along the way.

10am - 4pm, October 1, 2017

$30 for Members $40 for Non-members