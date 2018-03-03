Riders in the Sky

Tickets $35

press release: Round up your herd and join in the fun with America’s favorite singing cowboys! Adorned in colorful Western wear, this quartet of madcap cowpokes consists of Ranger Doug—Idol of American Youth; Too Slim—the Fastest Wit in the West; Woody Paul—King of the Cowboy Fiddlers; and Joey—the CowPolka King. Perpetual crowd-pleasers, this Grammy-winning quartet mixes authentic Western music with yodeling, rope tricks, and a whole heap of crackpot humor in the timeless tradition of Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. Yes, it would be "The Easy Way" to call it a career after 30-plus years, but it wouldn't be "The Cowboy Way!" The ponies are rested and watered, and Stoughton's Favorite Cowboys are ready to saddle up and ride.