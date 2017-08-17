press release: “Exterminate” your boredom as the men of RiffTrax (Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, of MST3K fame) take on one of the most thrilling Doctor Who adventures ever, “The Five Doctors.” Fathom Events, in partnership with RiffTrax.com® and BBC Worldwide North America, will broadcast “RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors” to nearly 700 movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT and tape-delayed to 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. PT, with a rebroadcast on Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. local time.