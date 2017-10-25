Rifftrax Live: Night of the Living Dead

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:Just in time for Halloween, RiffTrax and Fathom Events, are set to resurrect the zombie film that started it all as Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Deadcomes to more than 700 select cinemas nationwide. For one night only, join the RiffTrax crew - Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) — for a hilarious take on the classic horror film on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
608-242-2100
