press release: Coming this summer, join the RiffTrax guys Michael, Kevin and Bill in their riff-tastic party with “RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party!,” that’s set to hit the big screen for two special nights on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT with a special second showing on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. (local time).

Joining the crew to put (sun) burns on a series of bizarre shorts is Bridget Jones (MST3K’s beloved “Mister B Natural”) and Mary Jo Pehl (MST3K’s “Pearl Forrester”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang-Bang”), plus MST3K’s “The Mads” themselves: Trace Beaulieu (“Dr. Clayton Forrester,” “Crow T. Robot”), “TV’s Frank” Conniff and more special guests to be announced. Additionally, audiences get a special treat of a “RIFF-A-PALOOZA” that will feature all performers at once!