RIFIFI (DU RIFIFI CHEZ LES HOMMES)

France | 1955 | 35mm | 120 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jules Dassin; Cast: Jean Servais, Carl Möhner, Robert Hossein

A down-and-out ex-con plans a brazen daytime robbery in order to recover his underworld status. Working in exile from McCarthy-era Hollywood, Dassin transplants his American noir aesthetic to the dark streets of Paris in this edgy heist film. Rififi’s cinematic tour-de-force: a 30-minute burglary sequence performed entirely without dialogue. Preceded by Tex Avery’s Deputy Droopy (1955, 7 min.).

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

