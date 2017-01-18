Riley the Cop

press release:

USA | 1928 | 35mm | 68 min.

Director: John Ford

Cast: J. Farrell McDonald, Nancy Drexel, Louise Fazenda

In prohibition-era New York, an Irish beat cop pursues a fugitive to Germany, where he gets promptly sidetracked by the lure of beer gardens and frauleins. Produced at the tail end of the silent era, legendary auteur Ford’s lively comedy features a synchronized score and sound effects. The program will be introduced by Dave Kehr, celebrated film critic and Adjunct Curator in the Museum of Modern Art’s Department of Film.

Fox Restorations from MoMA: In our first series tribute to the magnificent archival library and preservation efforts of the Department of Film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, we proudly present seven hard-to-see cinematic gems from Fox Films. These lovely entertainments, produced in the first years of the talkies before Fox merged with 20th Century Films, include pre-code comedies and thrillers, a musical, and a Western. Our lineup includes work by pantheon auteurs like John Ford and Raoul Walsh, but also directors who deserve to be better known like William K. Howard and William Dieterle. The series begins on Feb. 4 with an in-person appearance by the noted film critic Dave Kehr, who now serves as Adjunct Curator in MoMA’s Department of Film.

