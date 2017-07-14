press release: Rio Garden Tour, July 14, 2017, 4 -8 pm and July 15, 2017, 9 am – 4 pm. Tour seven gardens in the village of Rio and surrounding countryside to benefit the Rio Community Library. Included are the library garden and two others in town plus four gardens in the country. Our gardens range greatly in size and style and include some innovative gardening techniques. As a “bonus”, the Rio Historical Society is offering tours of the local cemetery with an emphasis on some of the unique headstones. Tickets ($8.00) can be purchased at the library, 324 W. Lyons St. in advance or on the days of the tour. Lunch will be available at the library from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm for $6.00. You may also purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a beautiful quilt made by the Rio Quilt Guild. Contact the library 920-992-3206 for further information. Sponsored by the Blooming Buddies Garden Club and Rio Area Library Friends. A member of the South Central Library System.