Rip (album release)

Lucky's Bar and Grille 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Award-Winning Recording Artist, Rip, to host album release party w/ Live Performance at Lucky’s 1313 Madison

Award-Winning Recording Artist, Rip, is set to host his “Trinity” album release party & performance on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Lucky’s 1313 from 6 – 10 pm, 1313 Regent St.  Rip won five Madison Hip-Hop Awards in 2013 and is set to perform at Brat Fest on Saturday, May 27, 2017.  This marks the third studio release for Rip.  Meet & Greet, Food, Drink, Entertainment, and good time. Fans will also have a chance to get a copy of his new album two days before it’s official release date (May 19, 2017)

Lucky's Bar and Grille 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-250-8989

