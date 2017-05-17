Rip (album release)

Award-Winning Recording Artist, Rip, to host album release party w/ Live Performance at Lucky’s 1313 Madison

Award-Winning Recording Artist, Rip, is set to host his “Trinity” album release party & performance on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Lucky’s 1313 from 6 – 10 pm, 1313 Regent St. Rip won five Madison Hip-Hop Awards in 2013 and is set to perform at Brat Fest on Saturday, May 27, 2017. This marks the third studio release for Rip. Meet & Greet, Food, Drink, Entertainment, and good time. Fans will also have a chance to get a copy of his new album two days before it’s official release date (May 19, 2017)