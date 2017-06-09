press release:

Come check out WUD Art Committee's latest installation in Union South's Gallery 1308, opening this Friday!

Rirostro's Modern Faces is a collection of modern portraits created between 2009 and 2017. Faces and heads are often the primary subjects in his art.

The artist describes his work as such: "While sometimes described as 'cartoonish,' I like to think of the cartoon faces as a little more serious. The subjects within these paintings come from my everyday surroundings and through my life experiences, filtered through film, art, music, and art history. They are subjects we often see represented in a way that allows the pieces to raise more questions than answers. My work is my way of coming to terms with the lack of reasons in our lives, and the path to embracing that realization."

Opening Reception 6-7pm, June 9. Light refreshments will be provided. Exhibition then open daily 7am-10pm through July 21.