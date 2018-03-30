Rise
Madison Ballet
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Madison Ballet, 8 pm, 3/30-31.
press release: Close the season in grand style at the historic Capitol Theater, the company’s original Madison home. The evening will feature the work of some of the country’s most sought-after choreographers and a mixed bill of ballets that offers something for everyone. Madison Ballet’s Rise takes dance to a new level as classical and contemporary styles blend seamlessly, creating a performance that is fresh and unexpected.
