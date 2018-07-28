press release: Rita's Ride is an annual motorcycle ride in memory of Rita Crook. This year will be our eighth year riding through the beautiful roads of Wisconsin. Our ride includes a raffle, merchandise, and other prizes, all of which you do not need to be present to win. All of the money raised will be donated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Our Ride will be departing from Rex's Innkeeper and returning to the location for dinner and prizes, the address is 301 N Century Ave, Waunakee, WI 53597. The ride begins at 10:30 am (registration begins at 8 am) and returns for dinner around 5 pm.