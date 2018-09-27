River Bash
East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Join us at River Bash to celebrate 25 years of protecting Wisconsin’s waters.
- Thursday, September 27, from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM at The East Side Club
- The evening will include an awards ceremony to recognize Water Heroes and River Champions selected from across the state.
- Light dinner buffet featuring seasonal produce from local farms, silent auction, and more.
Info
Environment, Fundraisers