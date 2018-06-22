press release: ​On June 22, the March For Our Lives Founders will be visiting Madison on the Road To Change tour. From 5-8 pm March For Our Lives Founders will be at Alliant Energy Centerfor a voter registration youth meetup.

Our generation is creating change in this country. Join us to get registered to vote, meet other young people in your community, and talk about how we can save lives.

Note: Security measures may be in effect including hand-held metal detection and bag checks.

Road To Change is a national effort to turn the energy of the March For Our Lives movement into voter empowerment. Wisconsin’s leaders have still refused to take tangible steps to protect our state and nation from the epidemic of gun violence. This means it is time to change to makeup of our leadership if inaction persists. Our vote is our voice, and we have the power to make gun safety legislation a reality. By registering to vote in the August 14 primary election and the November 6 general election the voices of young Wisconsinites will be heard.