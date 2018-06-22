press release: ​On June 22, the March For Our Lives Founders will be visiting Janesville, Wisconsin on the Road To Change tour. From 2PM to 6PM the March For Our Lives Founders will be at Optimist Park for a voter registration youth meetup. There will also be a panel discussion and Q&A with the Founders and Wisconsin student activists moderated by Khary Penebaker and Jack Larsen. This will last from 3:30PM to 4:30PM.

Road To Change - Janesville is part of a national effort to turn the energy of the March For Our Lives movement into voter empowerment. Wisconsin’s leaders have still refused to take tangible steps to protect our state and nation from the epidemic of gun violence. This means it is time to change to makeup of our leadership if inaction persists. Our vote is our voice, and we have the power to make gun safety legislation a reality. By registering to vote in the August 14 primary election and the November 6 general election the voices of young Wisconsinites will be heard.

Optimist Community Park, 4201 Ruger Ave, Janesville, WI 53546