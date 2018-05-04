(May 4-19, 2018) Encore premiers their newest production, “Road Trip” in May of 2018. A series of vignettes focusing on the places people go and the reasons they are compelled to leave the comfort of home. Modes of transportation include a tour bus excursion, a road trip in a less-than-reliable car with a newly licensed driver, and a family trip from hell.

May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19 @ 8 pm; One matinee Sunday May 13