Roads Scamper Road Rally

press release: Saturday, August 13, 2017, 11AM to 5PM, come join your fellow car enthusiasts for this 110 mile, 5 hour car rally. You and a rally partner (driver and navigator) will use the written Route Instructions to follow the rally course along the great country roads west of Madison. Each road is assigned an average speed (always below the speed limit) and the game is to follow the course and maintain the assigned average speeds. Checkpoints will be set up along the route to check your time. Trophies will be awarded to the teams who come closest to the correct times. The rally course uses only paved, public roads. We'll be starting at Hometown Community Park in Verona.

No prior rally experience is necessary. The only special equipment you'll need are pens, paper, clipboard, and a watch or smartphone clock. The rally route has been chosen to maximize your driving enjoyment and for the beautiful country scenery. Registration is $15.00/person. A minimum of two people per car are required, but you may have up to 4 people in the car. Registration is online at: https://goo.gl/7rw3jr. If you have any questions, please email the rallymaster Jim Crittenden at james.a.crittenden@gmail.com