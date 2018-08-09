press release: The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) is proud to kick off the New Year by announcing the Summer Camp Musical for 2018 will be Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. performed August 9th-12th.

This production is a part of JPAC’s 4-week summer camp where students will learn various acting techniques (including improvisation, character development, audition skills, basic stagecraft and theatre terminology), while honing their reading, presentation, memorization, public speaking, and vocal music skills. Kids between the ages of 8-18 years old will present 4 performances of this dazzling Broadway-style musical in the JPAC Auditorium. Performances will be held on August 9-11 at 7:00pm and Sunday, August 12th at 2:00pm. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for Students, and can be purchased by visiting the JPAC Box Office at 408 South Main Street, online at JanesvillePAC.org, or by calling 608-758-0297.

This production will be under the direction of Jim McCulloch and musical direction of Lori Heidenreich. In connection to the announcing the Musical, JPAC is also excited to present the First Annual JPAC Educational Outreach Public Art Event.

This year’s theme “The Everlasting Gobstopper Sugar Rush” celebrates the imagination and invention of the eccentric childhood candy maker Willy Wonka. JPAC is looking for seniors, school art groups, 4-H clubs, artists, and would-be artists to help with the design of 50 sweet candy shapes. Candy creation will be installed in downtown Janesville this summer to celebrate the JPAC production of Willy Wonka. Complete information, including sponsorship information, can be found at JanesvillePAC.org under the Education and Outreach tab.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences.

The Janesville Performing Arts Center serves the greater Rock County area through performances and events produced by 15 local non-profit arts groups. The center’s 633 seat theatre, lobby, art gallery, box office, and administrative office are located in the historic Janesville High School/Marshall Junior High School building in downtown Janesville. Visit our website at www.janesvillepac.org.