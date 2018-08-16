Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

press release:Based on a mutual love of bluegrass, country, blues, western swing, and other string band music of all kinds, the partnership of dobro player Rob Ickes and acoustic/electric guitarist Trey Hensley continues to delight and astound audiences of traditional American music around the globe. Since the duo decided to join forces and make their collaboration the focus of their touring and recording careers in 2015, they have continued to bring their music to venues near and far. They’ve performed in places as close to home as Nashville’s world famous Station Inn and as far away as Denmark’s Tonder Festival as well as an impressive number of the most prestigious US music festivals, including Rockygrass, ROMP, Wintergrass, Bluegrass Underground, and the Freshgrass Festival, just to name a few.

The duo were key players on “Original,” the recent highly lauded Compass album by bluegrass giant Bobby Osborne; their participation garnered a Recorded Event Of The Year Award for Bobby’s version of “Got To Get A Message To You” on that album at this year’s IBMA Awards; they also were on the 2016 Recorded Event winner, ”Fireball,” featuring Special Consensus, in 2016. Upcoming news includes Rob and Trey sharing a number of concert bills, beginning in the fall of 2017 with the great and influential mandolin master David Grisman and Australia’s fleet finger picking guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, both enthusiastic admirers of the duo.

