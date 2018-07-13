Rob Neilson, Will Pergl

July 6 – August 19, 2018. Artists’ reception (Free and open to the public): Friday, July 13, 5:00-7:00 pm, with informal gallery talks by the artists at 5:30 pm. Free Art@Noon exhibition tour Friday, August 17, 12-12:30 pm

press release:

Rob Neilson (Appleton) and Will Pergl (Milwaukee) combine gentle humor and brilliant technique to create witty, thought-provoking, and visually exciting sculpture. Solo exhibitions by these two Wisconsin-based artists will be on view beginning Friday, July 6, at the Wisconsin Academy's James Watrous Gallery, located on the 3rd floor of Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.

Rob Neilson: Pataphysical Portraits

In this body of sculptural works, Rob Neilson exploits the traditional genre of portraiture busts in a way which combines iconography and incongruity. Concentrating on the exchange between the idiosyncratic and collective readings of each figure’s image, Neilson explores the construction of identity and the space where the iconic encounters the absurd. His work asks what this reveals about how we see ourselves, what we value, and the meaning we give to individual narratives.

Will Pergl: One Metaphor Never Seen Before

Will Pergl is interested in giving physical form to invisible aspects of our culture. For example, his piece “The Most Boring Day of the Twentieth Century” is based on a computer analysis of more than 300 million facts that identifies April 11, 1954 as devoid of any major news events, athletic achievements or births or deaths of famous people. His carved image of this date in ornately carved cursive illustrates the contradictions inherent in a day that has become notable for being boring. Producing a sign with this information functions as a humorous symbol for the incomprehensible amount of data available, and underlines the relationship between trivia and celebrity.