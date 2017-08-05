Robert Aiosa, Gabe Strader-Brown, Suzanne Torres, Elizabeth Thorp, Christopher Rowley

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) is proud to present Simulations, a group exhibition that interrogates the position of abstraction in contemporary sculpture. The five featured artists - Robert Aiosa, Gabe Strader-Brown, Suzanne Torres, Elizabeth Thorp, and Christopher Rowley - are working in new abstract approaches to formal and textural sculpture through investigation of form, appropriation, raw materiality, systemic structures, and allegory. These artists are interested in exploring the theme of post-minimalist abstract technique in the contemporary era, and demonstrate various motives that drive non-representational sculptors in today’s visual culture.

Simulations showcases previously and newly made work by Robert Aiosa, Gabe Strader-Brown, Suzanne Torres, Elizabeth Thorp, and Christopher Rowley. The objects in this exhibition derive from subconscious formulation and re-envisioning of outside sources, rather than relying heavily on found objects, simulacra, or modification. Work will be displayed on the gallery floor, on platforms, and mounted to the wall. Sculptures are constructed from wood, metal, plaster, clay, fibers, and concrete. Simulations intersperses the participating artists’ pieces throughout the three gallery spaces, creating a conversation among works, and highlighting their similarities and differences.

Simulations will run from August 5th to August 26, 2017. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 5, 7-9pm. FREE & open to the public!

August gallery hours: Wed-Fri 12-5pm and Sat 11-3pm.

More information is available here: http://simulationsproject.squarespace.com