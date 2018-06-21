Robert & Elizabeth Bjork
UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Please join the Wisconsin Center for Education Research for two guest lectures. Elizabeth Bjork, a professor of psychology at UCLA, will speak on "Assessing Learning in Ways That Enhance Learning". Robert Bjork, a Distinguished Research Professor of psychology at UCLA, will give a lecture entitled, "Does What Cognitive Scientists Have Found in the Laboratory Transfer to the Real World of Teaching and Learning?" The lectures will be followed by a reception. Rom 253.
