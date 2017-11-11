Robert J, Sam Ness, The Lower 5th

press release: MAMA Cares will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Mr. Roberts, 2116 Atwood Avenue in Madison with music from 6-11 pm. Dubbed The Great Give Back, the event will feature performances from Robert J., Sam Ness and the Lower 5th as well as a silent auction.

MAMA Cares is a program of the Madison Area Music Association. Established in 2015, MAMA Cares helps area musicians and their families in times of health crises and other needs. Already the organization has helped numerous individuals and families in the greater Madison area with nearly $10,000 in assistance.

MAMA Cares was the brainchild of local musician Robert J. Conaway, whose son Jacy underwent brain surgery for a serious infection. Even though insured, the family faced huge bills. A successful fundraiser was held and Conaway felt he needed to give back, approaching the Madison Area Music Association and establishing the Jacy Ray Fund.

MAMA Cares gets its funding from events such as these and from donations by individuals and businesses. Donations can be made at www.themamas.org/mamacares or sent by mail to MAMA, Inc., PO Box 8754, Madison, WI 53708.