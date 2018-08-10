press release: 702WI welcomes New York Times bestselling author Robert Kurson, who will read from and discuss his newest book, ROCKET MEN.

By August 1968, the American space program was in danger of failing in its two most important objectives: to land a man on the Moon and to triumph over the Soviets in space. With its back against the wall, NASA made an almost unimaginable leap.

Drawn from hundreds of hours of one-on-one interviews with the astronauts, their loved ones, NASA personnel, and myriad experts, Rocket Men is the definitive account of one of America’s finest hours.