Robert Madygan

Google Calendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Described from the perspective of a child victim, The Solace of Trees is the lesser-told story of the tragedy of war, from the Bosnian War to the US policy of government-sponsored abductions. A tale shared by countless victims in countless times and places, The Solace of Trees is at once a page-turner and a work of beauty and insight. It is a sobering look at a hidden cost of war and an affirmation of the human spirit from those who survive the ordeal.

Info

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Books

Visit Event Website

608-283-9332

Google Calendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Robert Madygan - 2017-09-12 19:00:00