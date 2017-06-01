× Expand Robert Pozner A photograph from the Havana Series by Robert Pozner.

press release:

Havana is poor. The people of Havana are not. Lack of money and material possessions does not stop Cubans from getting the most out of life. Working on their 1950s vintage cars, dancing to live music in the streets, or strolling along the Malecón, Cubans always seem to be happy, warm towards tourists, and optimistic that life will get better. The images in this exhibition provide a flavor of life in Havana in 2017 as Cuba moves toward a more open economy and society.