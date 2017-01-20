Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$25. Doors 8 pm.

press release: Robert Randolph & The Family Band first gained national attention with the release of their debut album, Live at the Wetlands in 2002. The band followed with three studio recordings over the next eight years; Unclassified, Colorblind, and We Walk This Road; which, together with tireless touring and unforgettable performances at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, won them a very passionate fan base. Randolph’s unprecedented prowess on his instrument garnered him a spot on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list, and also gained the attention of artists like Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, The Roots, and Jack White, who have since collaborated with Randolph on stage and in the studio.

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-255-0901

