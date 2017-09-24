Roberto Plano & Paola Del Negro

press release: This Italian husband and wife piano duo will perform on one piano for the first half of the program and on two for the second half.

The program will include Schumann’s Pictures from the East (Bilder aus Osten, Op. 66), Brahms’ Hungarian Dances 1-5, The Moldau by Smetana, and Brahms' Sonata for Two Pianos, Op. 34b.