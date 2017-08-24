$10.

press release: JEAN ROHE and LIAM ROBINSON met a decade ago through their love of American folk song. Their co-written songs are inspired by the traditions they hold dear and shine with elegant vocal harmonies and detailed arrangements for guitar, banjo, and accordion. Whether in small clubs or on festival stages, Robinson & Rohe’s performances are intimate gatherings in which listeners are invited to share in the music-making. Their forthcoming record, Hunger,is a collection of songs about love and the land. Acclaimed songwriters and performers in their own rights, they bring with them a wealth of creative experience.

Liam was a cast member in the Tony Award-winning play, “Warhorse” and recently music-directed the hit Off-Broadway folk opera “Hadestown” by songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. He routinely tours and records with the Becca Stevens Band.

Jean Rohe’s songwriting has won accolades from the Independent Music Awards, ASCAP, the TellurideBluegrass Festival, and the Montreux Jazz Festival vocal contest. She has been the recipient of numerous fellowships for her songwriting. Her song, “National Anthem: Arise ! Arise!” has been performed and recorded by artists across the country and was published in the latest edition of the popular songbook Rise Up Singing.

Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve.