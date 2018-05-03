Robotics & Automation Capstone Projects

press release: More than 150 people are expected to be on hand when Madison College Robotics and Automation students showcase their Capstone Projects at the Truax Campus on Thursday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to noon in room A1102. Each team designed, built and programmed a fully functional automated robotics system. These are the kind of high-tech skills that are in high-demand in our area. The event is free and open to the public.

× Expand AMST Capstone