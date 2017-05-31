RSVP for Rob's Sugar River Ramble

Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb 400 Blue Mound St. , Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

Sunday June 4, 2017, Grundahl Park, 400 Blue Mounds St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Cost: $40 for adults before midnight May 24, $45 for adults after May 24 until midnight May 31. $10 for children 12 & under. Advanced registration only. Canoe/Kayak rental: Canoes or single-person kayaks can be rented for an extra $40 (including paddles, life jacket and transportation)

Connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land and water as you cycle through the beautiful countryside beginning in Mount Horeb, then paddle the sparkling Sugar River until you reach your destination near Paoli. After the event, get transported back to Mount Horeb with your fellow participants for a locally-sourced feast, beer tasting and entertainment from 11 am-2 pm

All proceeds support the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, a non-profit organization that provides leadership for continuous resource improvement through strategic partnerships that benefit the watershed’s land, water and people.

Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb 400 Blue Mound St. , Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

Recreation & Games, Fundraisers

608-437-7707

