Rock Impacto, Angela Puerta

Between The Waves showcase:

Lounge: 6:00pm - Latino Music Showcase w/ Angela Puerta and Rock Impacto

Nightclub: 7:00pm - Chick Singer Night w/ Beth Kille

10:30pm - Bronson Wisconsin

11:30pm - Zeroed Hero

press release: Between The Waves Madison Music Conference & Festival has announced the conference schedule for it’s sophomore year event, to be held at The Gordon Events Center on the University of Wisconsin Madison campus Thursday, June 14, through Sunday, June 17. Returning BTW conference presenters include Madison’s own Butch Vig and hip-hop producer DJ Pain 1, Nashville producer Fett, Nancy Moran of Four Bitchin’ Babes, and tech guru Craig Anderton.

“We’re happy to be welcoming back some of our more popular speakers from BTW 2017,” says Roy Elkins, Founder of Between The Waves Madison Music Conference & Festival. “They’ll be joined by additional well-known music industry veterans in sharing their knowledge, experience, and perspective with the musicians of our city and with musicians visiting us from out of town.”

First-time Between The Waves Madison Music Conference & Festival presenters will include:

● Composer and Producer Michael Boddicker (Michael Jackson, Lionel Ritchie)

● Melodyne Expert Ray Williams

● IK Multimedia Expert Derrick Floyd

● New York-based Talent Manager Emily White (Dresden Dolls, Imogen Heap, Taj Mahal)

● Nashville Manager Billy Holland (Josh Gracin, Gatlin Brothers)

● Executive Director of Country Radio Broadcasters Bill Mayne

● Producer and Engineer Bud Snyder (Allman Brothers Band)

● Drummer / Inspirational Speaker Sandy Gennaro

Additional presenters and panelists will be announced. Find the up-to-date BTW conference

schedule HERE.

“As the conference schedule continues to develop, BTW 2018 is shaping up to be a uniquely

rich educational opportunity for independent musicians,” explained Elkins.

VIP registration is $129, standard registration is $89, and student registration is free with purchase of $30 in UW-Madison Gordon Commons Food Court vouchers.

Between The Waves Music Conference and Festival provides musicians the knowledge to pursue , the expertise to implement, and the tools to guide their journey toward earning a livingmaking music and have a good time doing it. Geared toward independent musicians and others interested in music creation, collaboration, performance, production, distribution, publishing, or licensing, Between The Waves Conference and Festival brings together musicians, educators, and music industry leaders for an immersive experience built on inspiration, education, networking, and support.