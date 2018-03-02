Rock of Ages

Madison Theatre Guild & OUT!Cast Theater

Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:a co-production of OUT!Cast Theater & MTG. By Chris D'Arienzo.Directed by Dana Pellebon; Music Direction by Erin McConnell; Choreography by Lyn Pilch

 Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s.  The musical features hits from such bands as Styx, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, and Twisted Sister.  

On the Drury stage. Tickets - $30.  Purchase ONLINE or call 608-661-9696 (between 2 pm & 6 pm, Tues - Fri).

