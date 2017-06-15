Rock River Snapshot Inititive

press release: During the month of June, River Alliance of Wisconsin will team up with partners for a targeted effort to map out aquatic invasive species in the Rock River watershed of Southern Wisconsin. Coordinators hope to rally 50 to 75 local citizens to help search for invasive species, including escaped or intentionally released water garden and aquarium species that could choke out our rivers and streams.

Focusing on the Rock River watershed, this volunteer event will train volunteers to identify the invasive species that impact Wisconsin streams the most. After their training, volunteers will then independently visit local sites on the Rock River and its tributaries, including the Yahara, Crawfish, Oconomowoc and Bark Rivers, to search for these freshly learned species.

“Volunteers play a key role in early detection on their local waters, and with their help we have more eyes on the water to prevent the spread of invasive species around the state,” explained Amanda Perdzock, River Alliance of Wisconsin’s Invasive Species Program Director. “Volunteers often find invasive species in previously undocumented locations, such as in 2014 when the invasive faucet snail was found in the Lake Michigan basin. This information discovered by citizens helps researchers respond to the threats on our waters.”

Local partners throughout the Rock River watershed will select critical monitoring sites that vary from bridges spanning big rivers to culverts on country roads crossing small trout streams where invasive species are likely to be introduced, intentionally or unintentionally. There will also be monitoring options for volunteers who want to get wet in a stream or stay dry on land. Volunteers of all ages and knowledge levels are encouraged to take part in this initiative.

Trainings will take place in Columbia, Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Washington, Waukesha, and Rock Counties from June 10th through June 15th. Advanced registration is requested. To learn more about exact training locations and times, visit the event page at https://www.wisconsinrivers .org/events/display/item/rock- river-snapshot

Coordination of this event is made possible with generous support from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Alliant Energy Foundation. Partners include the Rock River Coalition, Welty Environmental Center, and Washington, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties.

About the River Alliance of Wisconsin:

Formed in 1993, River Alliance of Wisconsin is a statewide non-profit, non-partisan citizen advocacy organization that works to protect and restore Wisconsin’s rivers and watersheds. The organization’s membership includes more than 2,500 individuals and businesses and more than 80 local watershed groups - one of the largest memberships of statewide river groups in the country. For more information, visit www.wisconsinrivers.org.