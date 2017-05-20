We're kicking off a week-long Rock the Block neighborhood revitalization project on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an outdoor community fair on the corner of Vandenburg Street and Chicory Way in Sun Prairie. We'll have community organizations hosting booths, live music, a library book sale, a bounce house, a fire truck and a brat stand. Habitat will provide free dumpsters and Habitat ReStore will be on hand to accept donations of furniture and building materials as part of the community revitalization and clean-up project. A short program will be presented at Noon with Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, Habitat CEO Valerie Johnson and a Habitat homeowner. The public is welcome to attend this free family event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit our Facebook event page for more details!