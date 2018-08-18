Rocket Paloma
press release: ROCKET PALOMA is a four-piece rock outfit with a heavy folk foundation and a progressive edge based out of Milwaukee. Their music blends imaginative leads atop a forceful and driving rhythm section with soaring vocals and crafted storytelling. The band is comprised of four core members: Joanna Kerner, Jonathan Blohm, Bob Schaab, and Jack Beyler. See them perform at the Memorial Union Terrace.
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
