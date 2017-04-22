Rockin' for a Cure

Google Calendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: April 22nd - ALS Benefit – Rockin’ For A Cure Music Benefit. Musicians from throughout the Wisconsin and Illinois area provide diverse musical fun, including R&B, Funk, Jazz, Delta Blues, and more. Features a broad variety of more than 100 Silent Auction items - Cash Bar, and Appetizers. All proceeds benefit the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter. For tickets, click www.rockinforacure.org. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Founded by Madison Scouts ALum, Steve Weekes, who lost his battle with ALS in 2005. Brought to you by Alumni and friends of the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps. Visit us on Facebook or contact us at info@rockinforacure.org 414.704.0209. Music starts at 6:00 pm!

Info

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Music, Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

414-704-0209

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Rockin' for a Cure - 2017-04-22 18:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer