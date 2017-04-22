press release: April 22nd - ALS Benefit – Rockin’ For A Cure Music Benefit. Musicians from throughout the Wisconsin and Illinois area provide diverse musical fun, including R&B, Funk, Jazz, Delta Blues, and more. Features a broad variety of more than 100 Silent Auction items - Cash Bar, and Appetizers. All proceeds benefit the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter. For tickets, click www.rockinforacure.org. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Founded by Madison Scouts ALum, Steve Weekes, who lost his battle with ALS in 2005. Brought to you by Alumni and friends of the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps. Visit us on Facebook or contact us at info@rockinforacure.org 414.704.0209. Music starts at 6:00 pm!