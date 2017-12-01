Rockstar Gomeroke, Guitars for Vets Students

press release: December 1 marks the return of Madison’s legendary band, the Gomers! These hometown favorites have been on hiatus since the summer of 2016 but have returned to lend their extraordinary musical talents to a cause that they have supported for years. Their special live karaoke offering, Gomeroke, will be on full display at the High Noon Saloon in support of the 7th annual Guitars for Vets Fundraiser. This event is organized by employees of the Madison Veteran’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital (though not formally endorsed by either agency).

Doors open at 4:30 and the live show begins at 5:00 with students and instructors from the Guitars for Vets program performing songs that they have learned from participation in the program (see below). Gomeroke will begin at 6:00 as employees from both the VA and St. Mary’s Hospitals will trade off fronting the band. The Gomers will play two sets and there will be a disco dance off between sets.

Guitars for Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2007. They currently operate more than 60 chapters in 30 states with the assistance of over 200 volunteers nationwide. Over the past seven years, the organization has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique, supportive program. G4V pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.