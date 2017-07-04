press release: We’ve partnered with Lakefront Brewery for Movies on the Water featuring Facts and A Flick, a free movie night for guests and locals alike. Movie-themed trivia will start at 7 pm for those who want to participate, followed by the outdoor movie at sunset. Movies will span from family-friendly favorites like Finding Dory and Despicable Me to classics like Jaws and Casablanca.

The 1985 American sports drama film starring Sylvester Stallone, Rocky IV, follows boxer Rocky Balboa as he paybacks a fellow boxer who took his friend’s life.