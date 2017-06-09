press release: Breese Stevens Field will host the return of EatStreet's Catch & Reel, Friday night fish fry and movie series, five times this summer on the big screen with seating on the field at the historic downtown venue only nine blocks from the State Capitol.

The first three Friday night movies will take place on May 19, June 9 and July 14. Gates will open at 6:30 PM with each movie beginning at 7:45 PM. With admission free for the public, come cast away with us for this classic Wisconsin fish fry with your choice of beer battered cod, breaded blue gill or grilled walleye all available for purchase.

May 19 – Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban

June 9 – Star Wars – Rogue One

July 14 – The Blues Brothers

If you’d like the VIP setup all night, check out the private reserved tables for eight people that will be available for purchase. These tables will include wait service, all the fish and sides you can eat, and three beverages per person, while having the best view of the movie for only $350. For more information visit BreeseStevensField.com. One lawn chair per person, blankets and one sealed water bottle will be allowed into the stadium, however no other carry-ins are allowed. Stay tuned as there will be an additional two dates still being finalized.

Come on out for this off shore fish experience!