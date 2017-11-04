Rohan Shah, Christopher Allen
Colectivo Coffee - Monroe Street 2530 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
MUSIC MATTERS
Join us for a night of classical guitar to raise funds for Monroe Fine Arts Center to provide music scholarships for children who could not otherwise afford them. This is the second annual event organized by Middleton High School Sophomore Rohan Shah. Rohan will be performing, in addition to his teacher, Christopher Allen, and other classical guitarists.
Saturday, November 4, 5:30-7:30 pm at Colectivo Coffee on Monroe Street
Recommended donation $10 individual/$20 per family.