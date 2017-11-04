Rohan Shah, Christopher Allen

Colectivo Coffee - Monroe Street 2530 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

MUSIC MATTERS

Join us for a night of classical guitar to raise funds for Monroe Fine Arts Center to provide music scholarships for children who could not otherwise afford them. This is the second annual event organized by Middleton High School Sophomore Rohan Shah. Rohan will be performing, in addition to his teacher, Christopher Allen, and other classical guitarists.

Saturday, November 4, 5:30-7:30 pm at Colectivo Coffee on Monroe Street

Recommended donation $10 individual/$20 per family.

Colectivo Coffee - Monroe Street 2530 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
