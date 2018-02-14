press release:

MSCR & MMSD Planetarium Present Special Valentine's Day Planetarium Shows designed for Couples

Wednesday, February 14; 6:00-7:00 PM; 8:00-9:00 PM

Friday, February 16; 6:45-7:45 PM; 8:00-9:00 PM

Saturday, February 17; 5:30-6:30 PM; 6:45-7:45 PM; 8:00-9:00 PM

Cost: $25 per couple for MMSD residents; $37.50 for Non-MMSD residents (NOTE: only one ticket required per couple)

This Valentine's Day, treat your special someone to a romantic tour of the universe at the MMSD Planetarium feature presentation "Romance Under the Stars." The beauty of the night sky brings out the romantic side in all of us. Explore the current night sky with your Valentine in the comfort of the planetarium. A flower and Candinas Chocolates will be given to each couple. This event is rated AC -- Adult couples only. Only one person needs to register from each couple. This is a fundraiser for the MMSD planetarium. All proceeds go toward future upgrades. Register early, this popular show sells out quickly.

For the first two years, the goal of this event was to raise money for the MMSD Planetarium to replace the 50 year old seats. We have reached this goal, the new seats have been installed, and we now have a new digital planetarium projector as well! Now we are moving on to our next goals! All proceeds from this year's event will go toward purchasing more seats and improvements to the planetarium space.

Location: MMSD Planetarium, 201 S Gammon Rd, inside Memorial High School.

Audience: This event is an enrichment opportunity for adults; ages 18 and older.

Registration: Limited seating capacity -- pre-registration is required. Tickets are on sale now!

Go to the MSCR web site by clicking on this search link: MSCR search for Romance Under the Stars shows

Choose which program you'd like to attend and click on the "Add to Cart" button on the right.

Log in or create a new account.

Follow the instructions to fill out the registration form and pay the registration fee.

Questions about registration: call 608-204-3021

Thank you for your support! This event is provided through a partnership between the MMSD Planetarium and MSCR.